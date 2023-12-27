Punjab, Haryana face cold wave; 9 deaths in fog-related incidents

Most parts of Punjab and Haryana remained in the grip of severe cold accompanied by a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday, with the states reporting 11 fog-related accidents in which nine people died and two sustained injuries in the past 48 hours.

More than 30 flights were delayed in the region. At the Sri Ramdas International Airport in Amritsar, many flights were delayed from 4 to 10 hours due to low visibility in the last two days. Also, as many as 50 trains were delayed due to fog and low visibility under the Ambala division.

Very dense fog was reported from Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Halwara, Faridkot and Bathinda, and other parts of Punjab as also from the neighbouring Haryana districts of Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa.

Notably, in Punjab, this year, the night temperature hasn’t fallen as compared to the previous years. While in the past 10 years, the night temperature fell to less than 3 degrees Celsius, this year it has seen a relative rise though cold wave and dense fog remains as it is.

Due to the fog, the visibility was as low as between 10 meters and 50 meters at most places in Punjab and Haryana especially in the morning hours till 11 am.

The weather department has forecast another three days of dense fog and low visibility in both the states of Punjab and Haryana which may result in delayed air and rail traffic.

The metrological department forecast also suggests that the weather will remain cold and foggy till December 30 in Punjab, Haryana and even other parts of the north. In the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, December did not receive any snowfall, however, the new year is expected to bring some good news for the people of Himachal as also for the tourists planning to visit Himachal.