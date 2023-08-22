Punjab govt releases Rs 186 cr to compensate crop loss of farmers

The Punjab government has released over Rs 186 crore to compensate for the crop loss of the farmers of the affected districts due to floods.

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the advance funds have been released to the deputy commissioners of 16 districts of the state from the Natural Disaster Relief Fund to provide relief for crop damage.

Jimpa said in July and August, the crops of farmers were damaged due to floods in many areas, and a special Girdawari was conducted in all the flood-affected areas of the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann fulfilled his promise to the flood victims on August 15 and initiated the process to hand over cheques of compensation.

The minister reiterated Punjab government’s commitment to providing compensation to the flood victims and assured that there was no dearth of funds for this purpose.

Jimpa said Rs 26.8 lakh has been given to the Sangrur district, Rs 22.44 crore to Ferozepur, Rs 26.52 crore to Taran Taran, Rs 59 .50 crore to Patiala and Rs 12.92 crore has been released to Mansa district as a relief for crop loss due to floods.

He said Rs 3.73 crore to Amritsar district, Rs 8.77 crore to Fazilka, Rs 5.84 crore to Gurdaspur, Rs 2.31 crore to Jalandhar, Rs 2.31 crore to Ludhiana, Rs 3.99 crore to Moga, Rs 18.45 lakh to Rupnagar, Rs 64.60 lakh to Pathankot, Rs 1.25 crore to SBS Nagar, Rs 1.59 crore to Fatehgarh Sahib and Rs 1.73 crore has been given to SAS Nagar district.

Jimpa said the CM himself has been visiting the flood-affected areas to assess the ground situation and now all efforts are being made to help the people of the affected districts.

The CM has already announced that every loss of crop, cattle, house, or anything has been covered in the special girdawari to fully compensate the people for this loss.