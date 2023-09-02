Punjab: Drug cartel operated from inside jail busted

he Punjab Police has busted a drug cartel being operated from inside the jail with the arrest of seven drug smugglers including three delivery persons and four receivers after recovering 15 kilogram heroin and Rs 7 lakh drug money from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpinder Singh alias Bhinda, Narinder Singh and Ranjodh Singh alias Jodha, all residents of village Haruwal in Gurdaspur, and Rajdeep Singh, Ram Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rajwinder Kaur, all residents of Ferozepur. Apart from heroin and drug money, police teams have also impounded two cars including two cars.

Yadav said the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar had received reliable input that Gurpinder Bhinda, Narinder and Ranjodh Jodha had recently retrieved a heroin consignment from the area of village Haruwal, which was sent by Pak-based smugglers using drones and are expected to deliver it to some party in Amritsar.

Advertisement He said acting on the information, the operation team of CA Amritsar arrested a trio from Haruwal area of Gurdaspur and recovered 15 kg heroin from their possession. The consignment was delivered in six sorties, each carrying a packet of 2.5 Kg heroin, Yadav added.

“Investigations have revealed that the mastermind Jaspreet Singh alias Kali of Moga, who is currently lodged in Faridkot Jail, was in touch with Pak-based drug smugglers via WhatsApp and managing this drug cartel from the jail,” said the DGP, while adding the police teams will soon bring him on production warrant for further investigations.

During the investigation, accused Gurpinder Bhinda revealed that accused Jaspreet Kali was expected to send a party to collect the consignment from a parking lot near the Town Hall in Amritsar City.

Acting on this information, police teams laid a nakabandi near the parking lot and arrested the remaining four accused persons, who came to pick up the heroin consignment. The police teams have recovered Rs Seven lakh drug money and two cars from their possession.