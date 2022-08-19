Punjab declares ‘controlled area’ after detection of African Swine Fever

With the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in swine samples of Patiala, Punjab has been declared a ‘controlled area’ in bid to prevent, control, and eradicate the scheduled disease.

Punjab Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Friday, pointed out Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal confirmed ASF in swine samples of district Patiala. In view of this, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area” with the object of preventing, controlling, eradicating ASF exercising the powers u/s 6 of Chapter III of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.”

Bhullar said a notification has been issued in this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect. A village, Bilaspur, and Sanauri Adda in Patiala are hereby notified as “epicenter” of the disease, adhering to the under Section 20 of Chapter III of the same Act.

The minister said in compliance to Chapters 7 and 8 of “National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (June 2020)” of Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Department of Animal Husbandry And Dairying, these areas are hereby declared “infected zone” (up to one kilometer area around epicenter of disease) and “surveillance zone” (one to ten kilometers area around epicenter of disease).

“No live or dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material or goods from the piggery farm or backyard piggery will be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person will bring or attempt to bring into market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease,” said the minister quoting notification, while adding that inter-state movement of any pig or its belongings should be strictly banned.