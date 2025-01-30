Punjab cops arrest 4 operatives of Landa module after brief encounter

Amidst the ongoing drive against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Taran Taran Police has busted a module linked to foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa being operated by USA-based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal Chambhal and Canada-based Satbir alias Satta Naushehra with the arrest of four operatives after a brief exchange of fire in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav ,here on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Robinjeet Singh alias Robin of Muradpura in Tarn Taran, Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Usman in Tarn Taran, Navjot Singh alias Nav of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga of Ghuman Kalan in Gurdaspur.

Advertisement

Police teams have also recovered two hand grenades and two sophisticated .30 bore pistols along with ammunition and three magazines from their possession, besides, impounding their Honda Civic (without registration number plate) used in commission of crime.

Advertisement

He said that during questioning arrested accused confessed that the seized hand grenades and weapons were supplied by Jaisal Chambhal through his unknown associate and further, they were planning to target someone on the instance of Jaisal Chambhal and Satta Naushehra.

The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including extortion and gang-related violence, he added. The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said that following inputs about two suspects travelling in a Honda Civic Car, a police team led by Incharge CIA staff Tarn Taran,under the supervision of DSP Investigation Rajinder Manhas laid a naka near Thathian Mahantan village on Sirhali road.

Police teams had successfully traced the car of accused persons and when police party tried to stop their vehicle, the accused persons opened fire at the police teams, prompting them to retaliate, he said, adding that during the exchange of fire accused Robin sustained bullet injury in his leg.

The latter has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition. Police teams have recovered two hand grenades and a pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that further, in pursuance of this operation and after interrogation of arrested accused, two more gang members identified as Navjot alias Nav and Jagdeep alias Jagga were also arrested leading to the recovery of another sophisticated pistol along ammunition from their possession.

Probe has found that both the arrested accused were involved in a firing incident that took place in village Heer in Gurdaspur in December 2024, wherein they demanded extortion from the owner of a house at the instance of Jaisal Chambhal, he added.

Further probe is on and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, said the SSP.

A case FIR No. 11 dated 30/01/2025 has been registered under sections 113 (3) and 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sirhali in Tarn Taran.