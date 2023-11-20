Punjab conferred first prize at Global Health Supply Chain Summit in Nairobi

The Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab have bagged the first prize at the Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi (Kenya). The three-day summit began on 16 November.

State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Department of Health and Family Welfare received the first prize for its submission titled “Strengthening last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab”.

He said 85 countries had participated in the conference and submissions from four countries, including that from the government of Punjab, were selected for final presentation.

Mann said the state government showcased the success story of the Aam Admi Clinics and how the government of Punjab has exponentially increased the number of primary healthcare and delivered quality health services.

The CM said Punjab’s winning entry was presented with the rigor of science, super positioning of the problem statement, great clarity of solution and impact, innovative solutions, compelling case of how political will galvanised primary healthcare transformation, fostering collaboration with the private sector and clear articulation of reforms pathway.

He said the participating countries have evinced keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the Aam Admi Clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are being made available closer to households and without any cost to the patients.

Mann said all the Aam Admi Clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitization of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions. Congratulating the people of the state, the CM said this recognition has filled them with more humility and dedication to serve the people of the state. He said more such concerted efforts will be made in the coming times to ensure that the people of the state are benefitted from such pro-people initiatives in a big way.