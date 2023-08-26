Punjab: Badal blames CM’s immaturity for Guv’s President’s Rule warning

With Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 if he (CM) fails to furnish the information sought by him through “letters,” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday blamed Mann’s “immaturity and lack of decency” for it.

Addressing a press conference, Badal said: “This is happening for the first time in the state and is a result of immaturity and lack of decency on the part of the chief minister.”

Stating the SAD’s position in the case, Badal said: “We are against imposition of President’s Rule in the state. Our party was behind the Anandpur Sahib resolution which stands for granting more powers to the states.”

Advertisement

He, however, said the issue is not this alone. “Issue is the Governor’s query about action taken in the case of 66 liquor vends which were found to be selling drugs during a raid by the National Narcotics Bureau. These vends have since reopened. The Chief Minister should give a detailed answer to the Governor and Punjabis on this issue or else it would be surmised that the AAP government is hand in glove with drug traffickers,” he added.

In a strongly-worded letter, the Governor advised the CM to act before he takes this “final decision” under Article 356 of the Constitution, and criminal proceedings under Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) over the CM’s failure to give information sought by him (Purohit) through letters.

The Governor said that this is “in spite of the clear provisions of Article 167 of the Constitution”which makes it mandatory for the CM to furnish all such information relating to the administration of affairs of the state as the Governor may call for.

“Before I am going to take final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the State, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution,” the Governor said in the letter to the CM on Friday.