Bajrang Punia on meeting with Amit Shah: “Told to keep it under wraps”

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is currently leading the protest against the chief of the wrestling federation and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, revealed that the protesters were instructed by the government not to discuss their late-night meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an interview with NDTV, Punia firmly denied any collusion or “setting” with the Home Minister, stating that Amit Shah informed them that an investigation was underway. The Olympian emphasized that the protest movement was far from over and that strategies were being devised to advance the cause.

Responding to rumors that the wrestlers who met with the Home Minister had reached a settlement, Punia clarified that the government had asked them to keep the meeting with Amit Shah confidential, but the information had leaked regardless. Reports revealed that the meeting commenced at 11 PM and lasted over an hour, with Punia being joined by Sakshi Malikh, Sangita Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian in the discussions with Amit Shah, while as per the wrestlers, they voiced their demand for an impartial investigation and prompt action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who stands accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Allegedly, Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law applied equally to all and that they should allow due process to unfold. Punia mentioned that they questioned the Home Minister about the absence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest and raised concerns about potential shielding.

While Shah assured them that the matter was under discussion and action would be taken, Punia clarified that mere assurances were insufficient grounds for withdrawing their protest. He referred to a previous incident in January when they trusted the government’s assurances but were later branded as liars.

Regarding speculation that the protests would wane as the wrestlers returned to their Railways jobs, Punia clarified that they had only briefly reported back to sign in after being evicted from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site. They have not resumed their jobs since then. Punia emphasized that they were prepared to sacrifice their government jobs if it hindered their agitation, as their fight was for respect and dignity.

Punia dismissed rumors and challenged anonymous sources claiming that the minor girl had withdrawn her complaint. He questioned whether the country should believe the girl’s father, who refuted such allegations, or these purported sources.