Pune Porsche crash: Maha DyCM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to ‘politicise’ tragedy

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement on the Pune Porsche crash case.

Speaking to media persons here, Fadnavis said that such a statement did not bring glory to a person like Rahul Gandhi and he should have refrained from it.

“Rahul Gandhi was probably not aware of the strict action taken by the Pune Police in this case. So it is not proper for him to politicise such a sensitive issue in this manner just for getting votes every time,” said Fadnavis.

He was referring to the Congress leader’s late Tuesday video statement questioning the ‘privileged treatment’ meted out to the accused rich brat by making him write an essay, do social service and undergo medical counselling to give up alcohol.

Drawing comparisons, Rahul Gandhi said that when any autorickshaw drivers, cabbies, bus or truck drivers kill anybody unintentionally, they are dumped in prison for 10 years and even the jail keys are thrown away.