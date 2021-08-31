Puducherry speaker suffers mild heart attack, hospitalised

Puducherry legislative assembly Speaker, Embalam R. Selvam suffered a mild heart attack and was hospitalized on Tuesday morning. This happened when he was on his way to the legislative assembly which is in session.

He was admitted to the Government general hospital where the ECG report found that there was a slight variation in his heart waves.

The Assembly Speaker is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Puducherry Government Hospital. Dr Ravi, Resident Medical Officer of the hospital told media persons that the Speaker is being attended by cardiologists and that his condition was stable.