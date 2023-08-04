In a new notification, Indian government has restricted the import of electronic gadgets like computers, laptops, tablets etc. Previously the import of these items were free of any duty to be paid. The notification added that the import would be allowed against a valid response for restricted imports.

The Statesman asked citizens for their reaction to this decision. The public gives their honest first thoughts about the decision. While some welcome the move others wrap their brains around it.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Security General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the move for the business community. He said that the indigenous manufacturers of the country will be promoted through this decision. It will boost the domestic laptops in the country. This will also encourage the international companies to set up their plants in the country. This will also reduce the prices that are usually raised by the imports duty.

Amit, Winspir Distributions : This would be a good move for businesses especially ones engaged in good and clean business practices paying their taxes on time.

Balbir Singh, HP World: This would not affect local distributors like us . It affects multinationals but we are unaffected since we provide devices that are provided to us by the companies.

Abhishek Malik, Gadget Geek : This is a move that was much needed in terms of technology and servers. I needed this move to keep up to date with latest technologies for gaming. This will help India to move a step forward as a technologically updated nation and come to par with other technologically developed countries.

Tejaswi Sharma, Student & Gadget geek : Import ban can stifle the production of high value goods as well as the import export balance. It affects me and other “discerning customers” because I fear missing out on new technology from other nations.

Bhavya Anand , Youtuber Mr Tech analysis: In the short run it will increase the prices of laptops which were already expensive. It might disadvantage my views and subscribers. But In the long run it will help making India a hub for laptops.

Adarsh Jha, MD, 360 reader, : The move is certainly not good for geeks like me.The import restriction on electronic devices affects me by limiting my access to the latest global technology and hampers innovators’ creativity.

Vaibhav Kapoor, Student & Gadget Geek : For someone who likes gadgets this might not be good news.Restrictions on import would impact the availability of certain models and would increase their prices which is not favourable. It can be a good news only if the company would manufacture those gadgets in india which would decrease their price and make them available to the market

