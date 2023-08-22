Protests grow against toll on damaged Jammu-Pathankot highway

Having been taken into custody by the police for ransacking the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Sarore on Monday, activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha on Tuesday said they have started a hunger strike in the lockup to protest against the “high handedness” of the authorities.

In a video message from inside the lockup, a leader of the Sabha said they will continue their agitation against the establishment of the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed restrictions under the Section 144 Cr.pc around the toll plaza.

Apni Party activists on Tuesday staged a protest in the outskirts of Jammu against toll tax collection at Sarore in the Samba district.

The protesters gathered at Nai Basti to express anguish against the “anti-people policy” of the government that was causing harassment to people.

They pointed out that toll was being collected from vehicles although the Jammu—Pathankot highway has been damaged badly due to the recent rains and floods. Moreover, truckers, passenger buses, and motorists were forced to take a lengthier route as a vital bridge on the highway has been damaged due to floods. Toll collection should be suspended till the highway is properly restored, they demanded.

Apni Party activists also expressed concern on the issue of the installation of smart meters by the power department. Consumers were receiving inflated electricity bills on such meters, they claimed.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh have already taken up the issue of toll collection with the NHAI. Local leaders of the BJP, Congress, and other parties have also expressed concern against the toll plaza.