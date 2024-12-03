Protests erupt in UP over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Members and officials of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) staged a large-scale protest rally in Ayodhya on Tuesday, condemning the ongoing oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally, which began at the historic Gulabbari Ground, concluded at Gandhi Park, passing through key routes in the city.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, addressed the rally, calling for direct intervention by the Narendra Modi-led central government to address the atrocities. He emphasized the urgency of safeguarding the rights of Hindus in Bangladesh.

A substantial number of participants joined the rally, prompting the administration to deploy significant security measures.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Temple, expressed grave concern over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that if no action is taken, they could face eradication similar to what occurred in Pakistan.

He referred to the recent attack on the lawyer of Hindu saint Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu as alarming and indicative of the worsening situation for minorities in Bangladesh.

Protests in Aligarh

In Aligarh, the Bangladesh Minority Security Forum organized a protest at Gandhi Park bus stand, where thousands of Hindus expressed their outrage. Protesters carried banners, posters, and cutouts illustrating the barbaric acts committed against Hindu men, women, and children in Bangladesh.

The protest began with Harinam Sankirtan performed by ISKCON workers, after which senior advocate and RSS provincial executive member Ashok Kulshrestha addressed the crowd.

He criticized the United Nations for its selective attention to global issues, highlighting its silence on the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus.

“Horrific atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the demolition of temples and wrongful arrests such as that of ISKCON’s Chinmoy Krishna Das,” Kulshrestha said.

He demanded immediate intervention by the Indian government, including strict action and the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The protests underscored a growing demand for stronger measures from the Indian government to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.