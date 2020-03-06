The Lucknow district administration has started the process to shame as many as 57 people, identified for being allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protest, by putting up hoardings with their names and addresses.

A total of 100 hoardings are being put up at all major crossings in the city with names and addresses of 57 persons who have been identified so far for being allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December last year.

These persons are from Hasanganj, Hazratganj, Kaiserbagh and Thakurganj police station areas of the state capital.

The administration has already issued recovery notices to these people for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that in case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.

In January, a UP court, in a major setback for the government, had granted bail to 48 people accused of rioting and attempted murder by the state police during the violent December protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Making some scathing observations against the police investigation, the judge had said: “The police FIR says the mob fired at the cops, but no evidence has been presented in court to show any recovery of weapons.

“The government lawyers have failed to produce any evidence in court that shows that anyone part of the mob fired at the police.”

“Nor proof has been presented that any private vehicles or shops were vandalized, the judge said.

The violence that broke out in many parts of the state between December 19 and 21 has claimed as many as 21 lives.

More than 1,100 people were arrested and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following violence related to anti-CAA protests across Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier in December said that his government will take revenge against those involved in the violence and will auction their properties to compensate for the losses.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides for granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has evoked widespread protests, especially in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the northeast.