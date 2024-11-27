Protests erupt in Tripura over arrest of ISKCON leader and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Widespread protests broke out across Tripura on Wednesday against the alleged illegal arrest of Hindu leader and ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Bangladesh.

Protestors also voiced anger over the rising violence and discrimination against Hindu minorities in the neighboring country.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, has historically been sensitive to cross-border communal tensions. The current unrest highlights growing concerns among the state’s population about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly under the governance of the country’s interim administration.

Advertisement

In Agartala, the Sanatani Hindu Sena staged a demonstration outside the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner. Protestors decried the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu as “unacceptable” and demanded his immediate release.

Protestors alleged that Bangladesh’s interim government is responsible for the repeated attacks on Hindu minorities and ISKCON.

”This is barbaric. ISKCON has contributed significantly to disaster relief in Bangladesh, yet it is under attack now,” they said.

Similar protests erupted at Manughat Land Customs Station in Unakoti District. Protestors there demanded a complete suspension of trade and electricity supply to Bangladesh until their demands were met.

“We urge the Indian government to stop all imports, exports, and aid to Bangladesh. Fundamentalism is rising there, and Hindus are not safe,” said one protestor.

The Forum for Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh also submitted a memorandum to the Assistant High Commissioner, condemning the atrocities and calling for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

Attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have been a recurring issue, often drawing international condemnation. ISKCON, a globally recognised spiritual organisation, has previously been targeted despite its humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh, including food distribution during natural disasters. This has fueled resentment among Hindus in India, particularly in Tripura, which has a significant Bengali-speaking Hindu population with cultural ties to Bangladesh.

The Indian government has also condemned the incident and asked the interim government for safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

Protests in Tripura reflect broader anxieties over communal tensions in the region, as well as demands for stronger diplomatic and economic measures to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.