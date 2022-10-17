Protesters pull down board of Hurriyat Conference

Protesting against unabated targeted killing of minorities and migrant labourers in Kashmir, a group of social activists on Monday stormed Raj Bagh locality in Srinagar and pulled down the board of the Hurriyat Conference from its office gate.

The protestors painted ‘India’ on the gate of the office of Hurriyat Conference, which is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It is for the first time in the past 32 years that people in Kashmir have targeted the Hurriyat Conference office in Srinagar.

Protestors also raised anti-Pakistan slogans while pulling down the board. They also held a candle light protest outside the Hurriyat office.

It is worth mentioning that terrorists killed Puran Kishan Bhat in Shopian in south Kashmir two days back.