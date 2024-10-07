Protest in Meerut over Yeti Narasimhananda Maharaj statement

Protests continued to rock western Uttar Pradesh against the alleged controversial statement made by Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and Mahant Yati Narasimhanand of Dasna Shiv Shakti Dham.

On Monday, religious slogans were raised while brandishing sticks during the procession being taken out in Mundali village of Meerut in protest against Narasimhanand Maharaj’s statement.

A large number of children were also present in the procession along with the youth.

Police sources said security personnel reached the spot and chased away the people taking out the procession. During this protest, some mischievous elements pelted stones at policemen, however no one was injured in the attack.

Police have registered a report against those who took out the procession and were identifying the people present in the protest.

According to the police, strict action will be taken against those who tried to create trouble.

Yesterday, a similar protest was held by the minority community in Saharanpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that while derogatory remarks against deities, great figures, or saints of any caste, religion, or sect are unacceptable, anarchy in the name of protest will not be tolerated either.