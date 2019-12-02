In order to protest against the brutal rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, dozens of people on Monday gathered at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The incident that happened on November 27 had caused widespread outrage in the country.

Around 40 to 50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards reading ‘we want justice’ and ‘hang the rapists’.

The organiser of the protest, Amrita Dhawan said, ” I am organising this protest not as a politician but as a member of the civil society who is concerned about what is happening in our society.”

“Why did we need another Nirbhaya to talk about how unsafe women are?” she said.

She further said that the judicial system has to ensure speedy justice so that the woman’s families get some solace.

“Nirbhaya’s rapists are still in jail and have not been hanged. Those in jail are living their life, getting food and sleep but what about the families of the victims, whose lives are ruined forever,” she said.

People who went out in a protest were shouting the slogans of “we want justice”, “we are ashame that your killers are alive”, holding placards demanding justice for the Hyderabad victim and other women who face such crimes.

While protesting, a student of Delhi University’s Hansraj College Aditi Purohit broke down while shouting the slogans at the protest.

She said, “This is my first time in a protest. I am here because just like a woman who stays in Delhi away from home, the issue affects me and my family.”

In a heinous incident, a 27-year-old veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four people in Hyderabad on November 27. Her charred body was found the next day under a culvert in Shadnagar.

The incident shook the entire country and a massive protest broke down in Hyderabad. On Saturday, a group of people staged a protest outside the police station in Shadnagar town where the accused were kept demanding death sentence for them.

Angry locals squatted in front of the police station in the town raising slogans of ‘we want justice’. They were demanding the immediate hanging of the accused. While some of the protesters were demanding the accused to be encountered by the police.

While the locals had also put a board reading ‘No entrance, No politician’ at the gate of the accused to prevent the entry of politicians as they demanded immediate action not consolation.

The victim’s parents were visited by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.