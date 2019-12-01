A board reading ‘No sympathy only action and justice’ has been hanging at the gate of Nakshatra Villa, a gated community in Shamshabad on Sunday where the veterinarian gang-rape and murder victim lived.

The board is hanging with the aim to prevent the entry of politicians, police, and media from entering the place.

There are other boards as well hanging at the gate which read ‘No entrance, no politicians’ and ‘No media, no police, no outsiders’. The gate was locked from inside to prevent entry.

There is a tense situation in the area since November 27, the day when the news of a 25-year-old veterinarian being raped and murdered by four persons was surfaced. The four accused among who two are truck drivers and two are cleaners raped the woman, killed her and later charred her body.

The protestors did not even allow the entry of police inside the gate and they are checking the identity of every individual who is entering the gate.

Some leaders of political parties and activists had to go back who came to visit the victim’s parents.

The protesters are demanding immediate response in the matter by the Chief Minister Chadrashekhar Rao to do justice to the victim’s family.

Since Friday, many leaders of political parties, officials, women’s groups and others visited the victim’s house. The protestors said that they do not want sympathy rather they want justice.

The victim’s parents were visited by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

Cyberabad police arrested the four accused on Friday and they were sent to judicial custody by the magistrate on the next day.