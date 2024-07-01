Property of Kerala police chief’s wife attached over sale agreement violation

The Thiruvananthapuram sub-court ordered the attachment of 10.8 cents of land owned by the state’s police chief Darvesh Sahib’s wife over violations of the sale agreement based on a petition filed by Thiruvananthapuram resident Umar Sherif.

The court attached the land at Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram and issued an order prohibiting the purchase and sale of land in the name of the state police chief’s wife Farida Fathima.

The court order read, “The petitioner has a prima facie case in his favour and that the 1st respondent is about to dispose of the petition schedule property so as to defeat the decree that may be passed against the respondents. Hence, the respondents are directed to show cause as to why they shall not be ordered to furnish security for the plaint claim. In the meanwhile, the petition schedule property is conditionally attached.”

Umar Sharif stated that he attempted to purchase the land in the name of Sheikh Darvesh Sahib’s wife paying Rs 30 lakh in three installments. According to the agreement, the sale of 10.8 cents of land owned by Saheb’s wife in the city was to be bought by Sherief for Rs 74 lakh.

Sherief said he first paid Rs 15 lakh and later Rs 10 lakh and then handed over Rs 5 lakh at the State Police Chief’s office which Saheb acknowledged in receipt.

Later, it was revealed that the property was already mortgaged to a bank for a liability of Rs 26 lakh. Sherief said this information was not disclosed to him. Following this, he informed the police chief that he was no longer interested in the land and asked to return the advance paid by him. “The police chief did not return the advance amount despite several requests. He said he can return the money only after he sold it to some other person,” said Sherief.

Meanwhile, DGP Sheikh Darvez Sahib said there was no withdrawal from the land deal in the name of his wife. The sale of land was entered into with proper agreement. The police chief said that the fact that there was a loan on the property had already been informed to the buyer. It was agreed that the document would be taken from the bank after getting full payment, the police chief said.