Alleging harassment from wife, divyang in MP commits suicide on live social media

A divyang man in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh accused his wife and her mother of severe harassment and then committed suicide by hanging, showing the extreme step live on social media.

The incident occurred in village Mahri under Sirmaur police station limits in the district.

Advertisement

After the live suicide went viral, the police also took cognizance of the matter and a police team rushed to the man’s house. His body was sent for postmortem.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shiv Prakash Tiwari (30). He hung himself to death and made the act live on Instagram.

Tiwari had some problems with his legs. He worked in a private firm in Maharashtra and had come home for the Holi festival.

His wife does not live with him at present, and stays with her parents.

According to ASP Vivek Lal, the police are investigating the matter. The official said that the police were recording the statements of the deceased man’s wife and her mother in connection with his allegations against them.