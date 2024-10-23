Pro Palestine slogans raised in Jamia Univ. during ‘Deepotsav’

Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has claimed that pro-Palestine slogans were raised in the Jamia Millia Islamia University during the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations late on Tuesday night.

According to Abhishek Shirvastava, president ABVP Jamia unit, “ahead of the Diwali, a deepotsav programme was organized in the university campus on Tuesday evening. During this, the participants were chanting Jai Shriram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans and the programme was going on peacefully”. He claimed some outsiders interrupted the programme and started raising pro-Palestine slogans. They also broke the lamps and destroyed the rangoli besides misbehaving with the female students who were part of the Deepotsav, he alleged.

While no formal complaint has been filed in this matter, the security in the university has been beefed up. A video of the whole incident is also viral on social media wherein some people can be heard raising slogans. ABVP in a press statement, has urged the university administration to take action against them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni association of Minorities has also released a statement over the incident. “We are deeply concerned about the safety and security of non-muslim students as well as their cultural and religious rights within the campus. We strongly condemn the attack on students of Jamia last night”, the association stated.