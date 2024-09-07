Prize distribution function of 56th Youth Parliament Competition for Delhi schools held

The prize distribution function of 56th Youth Parliament Competition, 2023-24 for schools under the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi and the NDMC was organised at GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex, here.

M M Public School, Pitampura, Delhi, won the first prize in the competition.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, awarded the prize to the winning team of MM Public School, Pitampura, Delhi at the prize distribution function on Friday.

Eleven schools were also awarded for their meritorious performance in the competition.

These 11 schools are SoSE, Sector-17, Rohini, Delhi, Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara, Delhi, School of Specialized Excellence, Gautampuri Delhi, SV, C Block, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi, GGSSS Vivek Vihar Phase-II, Delhi, RPVV Link Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, GGSSS West Patel Nagar, Patel Nagar, New Delhi, SKV Rani Garden, Block-12, Geeta Colony, Delhi, SOSE Kalkaji, Delhi, Kerala Education Society Senior Secondary School, Sector-8, R.K. Puram, New Delhi and SBV, No.1, (UMJM), Jama Masjid, Delhi.

Minister Meghwal held an interactive session with the students during the programme.

The Minister exhorted while interacting with the students that the younger generation should learn and adapt the democratic values and ethics of democracy and devote themselves to promote harmony and tradition of this largest democratic country in the world.

Meghwal also administered the pledge to all the attendees of the function for healthy lifestyle to save the environment.

In his welcome address the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Umang Narula made a strong appeal to all the students to promote and integrate Democratic Practices and Ethos.

On this occasion, the winning team of the M M Public School, Pitampura, Delhi presented an energetic repeat performance of Youth Parliament which was well appreciated by the gathering.

At the end of the function, Dr Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs delivered a vote of thanks to the dignitaries who graced the occasion and to the participants of various schools who enthusiastically participated in the Youth Parliament Competition.