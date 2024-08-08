Atishi showcasing a few schools rooms as achievement in education: Delhi BJP chief

Taking a dig at Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused her of showcasing construction of “a few” rooms of schools as an achievement.

Sachdeva’s statement came hours after Atishi inspected the new building of the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya under construction in Mandawali on Thursday.

“Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi is merely a magician of words who showcases the construction of a few rooms as her success in education, while the results of Class 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools continue to decline,” said the Delhi BJP chief.

Attacking the AAP government, Sachdeva said, “On the one hand, more than half of the schools in Delhi are without principals, and over 30 per cent of the teaching positions are vacant while n the other, science is not taught in more than 750 of 1,030 Delhi government schools, and commerce is not taught in over 500 schools, depriving poor students of a good education.”

“This year, the failure rate of Class 9 students in government schools has shocked the people of Delhi. The BJP has been consistently demanding an investigation into this matter. The high failure rates in Class 9 and 11 are part of a conspiracy by the government to show better results in Class 10 and 12,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the city government’s claim of constructing 22,711 rooms is “misleading, as it does not specify how many old rooms were demolished and replaced with new ones, and how many rooms were actually newly constructed.”

“The people of Delhi have not forgotten that during the tenure of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, even bathrooms were counted as classrooms, which is currently under investigation by the Lokayukta,” he said.

Sachdeva further said, “Atishi, who claims to have world-class schools, was announcing the reconstruction of a school in Seemapuri two days ago, renowned educationist Ashok Agarwal, Advocate, was exposing a school in Nand Nagri where half of the students in the class are forced to sit on the floor.”