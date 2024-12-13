Bomb hoax once again haunts Delhi schools

At least seven prominent schools in Delhi were thrown into chaos amid panic over bomb threats received on Friday morning through email which turned out to be a hoax, police officials said.

This is not the first time that schools in the national capital received bomb threats. Coming as it does within a week of another such threat, this time too nothing suspicious was found on the premises of any of the schools in the aftermath, according to the police.

Earlier on Monday, more than 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats in a similar manner.

The schools an email at 4:30 am threatening bomb attacks. Responding the emergency, teams from the Fire Department, the police, bomb detection units, and dog squads rushed to the schools. Immediately after the receipt of the threat mail, school authorities informed the parents of the students about the development and warned them against sending wards to the schools.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the bomb threat to schools a serious issue that should concern all.

He wrote in an X post, “For the second time this week, schools in Delhi have received bomb threats, which is extremely serious and concerning. If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their education?”