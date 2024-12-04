Priyanka urges Shah to provide aid to landslide affected people of Wayanad

Congress MP form Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Members of Parliament from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday, and urged him to rise above politics and provide assistance to the landslide affected people of her constituency.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament premises, she said, “We have met the Home Minister and apprised him of the situation in Wayanad. The landslide (on July 30) has a profound impact on the lives of the people there. People’s families and homes have been destroyed. They are left with no support system.”

Pointing out that there are people who have lost every member of the family, she said in such circumstances if the Centre does not step up then it sends a very bad message to the entire country, especially to the victims.

“He has listened to us very kindly.We have appealed to him that we rise above politics and truly recognise the pain and the suffering these people have gone through. The suffering is immense,” the MP said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to landslide hit areas in Wayanad in August, Vadra said, “When Narendra Modi met the victims there, people had hope for help, but till now help has been received.”

She informed the mediapersons that they have given representations to the Prime Minister also in this regard.

In response to a question, the Congress MP said the Home Minister assured that by tomorrow he will give us the details of what has been done so far and what can be done.