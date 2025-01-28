Priyanka Gandhi faces black flag protest in Wayanad

A group of CPI(M) activists waved black flags at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady when she visited the family of a woman killed by a tiger last week.

As Priyanka’s motorcade made its way through Kaniyaram near Mananthavady , the CPI-M workers waved black flags and shouted “Go back,” alleging that the Wayanad MP comes to visit Wayanad only when there are serious incidents there.

The workers also criticized the Wayanad MP for allegedly taking too long a time to visit her constituency after a 48-year-old tribal woman was mauled to death by a tiger at Panchara Kolli near Mananthavady in Wayanad district on Friday.

Later Priyanka Gandhi visited the house of Radha, who tragically lost her life in a tiger attack last week. She was accompanied by KPCC President K Sudhakaran, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders .She consoled the family members. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.

Speaking to media persons, after visiting the family of Radha, Priyanka Gandhi said that the lack of sufficient funds is an obstacle to making the wildlife protection system in Wayanad effective.

She said she will raise the issue of the Central government not providing funds for Wayanad in Parliament and will try to get CSR funds on her own. She also attended a meeting held at the Wayanad Collectorate in the afternoon .Wildlife attacks were also discussed in the meeting.