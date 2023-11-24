Logo

# India

Prime Minister to visit HAL facility for Tejas in Bengaluru

Modi will visit HAL in Bengaluru on Saturday morning and review its manufacturing facility

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 24, 2023 8:20 pm

PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit HAL in Bengaluru on Saturday morning and review its manufacturing facility, including the facility for manufacturing Tejas fighter jets, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

 

