Prime Minister to visit HAL facility for Tejas in Bengaluru

Modi will visit HAL in Bengaluru on Saturday morning and review its manufacturing facility
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 24, 2023 8:20 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit HAL in Bengaluru on Saturday morning and review its manufacturing facility, including the facility for manufacturing Tejas fighter jets, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.
Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have destroyed all the democratic institutions in the country and spread corruption on a large scale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after praying at the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi on Thursday evening, said that the Braj region had lagged behind in development after Independence.
