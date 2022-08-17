Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites inputs for ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people to share their ideas and inputs for an upcoming episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ which is scheduled on 28 August at 11 AM.

The PM took to his official Twitter handle to inform, “Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”

The ideas can also be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

In a statement shared on Twitter, MyGov said: “Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.”

It further stated that one can also give a missed call at 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

In the last episode of the monthly radio broadcast, which was the 91st episode, Prime Minister had urged the citizens to use the Tricolor on social media to display pictures from August 2 to 15.

The first edition of the programme was aired on October 3, 2014, and a new episode is aired on the last Sunday of every month.