Prime Minister Modi wishes citizens ‘Merry Christmas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday extended his warm wishes to the masses on the occasion of Christmas and prayed that the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity

He also shared glimpses from the Christmas programme attended by him at CBCI.

In his X post, the Prime said:”Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity”.

Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country with churches and markets illuminated by vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs.

The festive spirit is visible everywhere, as communities come together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

People were seen offering prayers at the church and lighting candles on the occasion.

Security measures have also stepped up around the city during the Christmas and New Year festivities.