Prime Minister ditributed about 70,000 appointment letters to recruitees under the Rozgar Mela today

About 70,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly inducted recruitees under the Rozgar Mela today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference. Addressing the newly inducted appointees through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India today is a stronger, more stable, and more secure country than it was 10 years ago. India today is a symbol of political stability, decisive governance, and forward-looking reforms.” The Prime Minister said, “Today, the entire world is ready to accompany India on its path of development.”

The Rozgar Melas, he said, has become a new identity for the NDA and the BJP government. He noted that the state governments ruled by the BJP are also organising Rozgar Melas on a regular basis. He said that the private and public sectors are growing in terms of employment opportunities. Mr Modi said that the confidence of young people has increased with the support of Startup India and Standup India. He added that this is a critical period for those who are taking up the responsibilities of the government. The era of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal has just begun. The Prime Minister said that the new recruits in the government will work towards the objective of making India a developed country within the next 25 years.

The previous governments, Prime Minister said, indulged in political corruption and misappropriation of public funds. The NDA Government, he added, is being recognized for its decisive decisions. The employment campaign going on across the country, Mr Modi said, is a testament to transparency and good governance in the country. He said the country has witnessed how family-based political parties have indulged in nepotistic and corrupt practices in the government job selection process. He also said that language should never be a barrier to achieving dreams. The Prime Minister said that regional language entrance exams are providing a new opportunity for the country’s youth to showcase their skills.

Rozgar Mela takes place at 43 places across the nation. The recruitment process is being carried out across the central government departments as well as the state governments and Union territories supporting the scheme. The new recruitments, selected from all over the country, will join the Government in the following departments: Financial Services Department Postal Services Department School Education Department Higher Education Department Defence Ministry Revenue Department Health and Family Welfare Department Atomic Energy Department Railways Department Audit and Accounts Department ATOM Energy Department Home Affairs Department.