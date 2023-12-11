Prima facie, respectfully disagree with the judgement: Cong on SC verdict on Article 370

After the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Monday said the judgement needs a careful study.

The grand old party, however, said that prima facie it respectfully disagrees with the apex court’s judgement. The party also demanded immediate restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “The judgement of the Supreme Court in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution has decided many issues but has left open some issues that are also vitally important. The judgement needs careful study. It is a 476-page judgment. So we need to study the judgement very carefully.”

“Prima facie, we respectfully disagree with the judgement on the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. We reiterate the CWC (Congress Working Committee) resolution dated August 6, 2019 that Article 370 deserved to be honoured until it was amended strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India. We are also disappointed that the SC did not decide the question of dismembering the state and reducing its status to two Union Territories. That question is being reserved for adjudication in a suitable case in the future,” he said.

Noting that the Congress has always demanded the restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Chidambaram said: “We welcome the SC’s verdict in this regard. Full statehood must be restored immediately.”

Welcoming the Apex Court’s direction to hold Assembly polls, the MP said: “However, we believe that the elections should be held immediately and there is no reason to wait until September 30,2024.”

“When elections are held, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have an opportunity to express their views on the crucial questions that were debated in the SC.”

He further said: “Since accession, Jammu and Kashmir was, and is an integral part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are Indian citizens. We reiterate our resolve to work for the security, peace, development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In response to the question that there is a difference of opinion within the INDIA alliance, Chidambaram said: “Opinion can differ from one party to another. Citizens can also hold opinions. The law is as declared by the Supreme Court. After the law is declared by the Supreme Court, you can still have opinions.”

“Democracy and not autocracy, it’s the demand of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Why is the BJP afraid of an elected government,” asked Singhvi.