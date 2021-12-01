Prices of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 100 from today

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 100 by the national oil marketing companies. They have increased the price of commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 100.50, taking the new price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi, informed the sources on Wednesday.

Sources also said that the increased price of LPG cylinders is effective today. This is the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

However, there are no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite, or 5 kg composite cylinders. The difference between prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinder and 19 kg commercial cylinder has been increased.

Presently, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in the national capital cost Rs 899.50, and the 19 kg commercial cylinder is costing Rs 2,101. This may increase the diversion of 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder into restaurants, tea stalls, etc. which constitutes the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India.

Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder has seen a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. On October 1, prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and decreased by Rs 2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by Rs 75.