Residential properties record 81% hike in prices in 5 years in Delhi NCR: Report

The residential properties have witnessed an average of 81 per cent hike in prices in five years in Delhi NCR, a recent report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock said. Greater Noida witnessed the biggest surge.

Greater Noida recorded the highest residential price surge at 98 per cent, with prices reaching Rs 6,600 per sq ft in Q1 2025 compared to Rs 3.340 per sq ft in Q1 2020.

Advertisement

As per the report, the average residential prices in the Delhi NCR market increased to Rs 8,300 per sq ft in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 compared to Rs 4,580 per sq ft in Q1 2020.

Advertisement

Further, the report highlighted that as prices increased, unsold inventory in Delhi NCR dropped by 51 per cent from 173,117 units by the end of Q1 2020 to 84,500 units by Q1 2025.

It said reforms like the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), 2016, and the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Fund helped standardise the real estate market.

Residential property prices in Gurugram reached Rs 11,300 per sq ft in Q1 2025 from Rs 6,150 per sq ft in Q1 2020, recording a price appreciation of 84 per cent. Noida saw a 92 per cent rise in prices — from Rs 4,795 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 9,200 per sq ft in the current year.

The NCR residential market saw new supplies of 53,000 units in 2024, almost 44 per cent more than the year before. Luxury, ultra-luxury housing gained most traction in Delhi NCR over the last 3 years, the report said.

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida clocked a 58 per cent and 56 per cent decline in unsold inventory in the five-year period, it added.

The report said affordable units costing less than Rs 40 lakh dominated the supply pipeline before the pandemic, but luxury and ultra-luxury homes dominate now. Affordable housing units comprised only 11 per cent of total NCR launches in 2024 compared to 62 per cent in 2020.

The ultra-luxury segment, comprising units priced more than Rs 2.5 crore, contributed nearly 59 per cent of the total Delhi NCR housing inventory in 2024 compared to 4 per cent in 2020, it added.