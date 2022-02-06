Prez, VP, others condoled legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Condoling the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, President Ram Nath Kovind taking to Twitter paid her tributes and describer her voice as “divine”.

“An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere” tweeted the President

Terming her accomplishments as “incomparable,” he further tweeted, “Lata-Ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also mourned the demise of the singing icon. He tweeted, “I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades.”

In another tweet, he said, “She was truly a musical Ratna and had ruled the Hindi Cinema like a Queen for several decades. Her demise has left a void that cannot be filled. Lata Ji will continue to live in the hearts of millions of admirers through her timeless melodies.”

“My deepest condolences to her family members and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,” tweeted Naidu.

While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the nation in expressing his grief over the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Swar Kokila’, – the ‘Nightingale of India’.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister recalled his close association with ‘Lata Didi’ and expressed his condolences to her family.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Speaking about Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious voice, Prime Minister Modi said it had the power to ‘mesmerize’ people. He said her demise had left a void that could never be filled.

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerize people,” Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Lata Didi’s songs not only brought out a variety of emotions but as a person she was always passionate about India’s growth and wanted to see a strong a developed India.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” the Prime Minister further said.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute. He tweeted, “Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar Ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years.

The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She had recovered from COVID-19 and was taken off the ventilator as the condition improved in January. Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. News of her demise was also confirmed by her sister.