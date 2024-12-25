Prez, PM, HM, other dignitaries pay tribute to Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries on Wednesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial here.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda were among other dignitaries who paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial here.

Advertisement

Vajpayee’s foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, was also present at the memorial.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a Viksit Bharat.”

Home Minister Shah also paid homage to Vajpayee, calling him a leader who ushered in an era of development and good governance.

“Atal ji made cultural nationalism a work culture and always kept the country’s security and public welfare paramount. He made the BJP popular with the masses with his purity and self-restraint in political life. Like the Pole Star, Atal ji will continue to guide the countrymen on the path of national service till eternity,” Shah wrote.

Union Minister Nadda, in his tribute, lauded Vajpayee’s contribution to Indian politics.

“Revered Atal Ji gave new heights to the tradition of integrity and service in Indian politics. His contribution to establishing the country as a global superpower is unforgettable,” he wrote.

He further described Vajpayee’s life as “an inspiration” and extended greetings on ‘Good Governance Day,’ stating that the day reflects Vajpayee’s dedication to all-round national development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in paying tributes, referring to Vajpayee as “a pillar of independent Indian politics.”

“Atal ji set new standards in both politics and diplomacy, working throughout his life with the resolve to build a strong and prosperous India,” Singh wrote, adding, “His significant contribution to India’s progress cannot be appreciated enough. Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, I pay my humble tribute to him.”

Vajpayee, remembered as a statesman and visionary leader, served as India’s Prime Minister three times and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His leadership continues to inspire millions across the country.