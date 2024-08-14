Prez Murmu meets Indian contingent of Paris Olympics

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President congratulated the players for their excellent efforts and great performance; and said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.

Murmu also interacted with Olympic Medallists–ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and former Indian men’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with six medals, a tally one short of the record total from Tokyo 2020. It is, however, India’s third-best outing at the Summer Games after Tokyo 2020 and London 2012.

Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis and tennis were the 16 sports Indian athletes took part in at the marquee event.

Athletics boasted the largest Indian representation with a 29-member squad. In shooting, India fielded their largest-ever contingent of 21 shooters.