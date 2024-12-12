Prez confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Gen Ashok Sigdel

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, at a special Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India.

Gen Sigdel, according to the Citation, is an alumnus of Nepal Military academy and was commissioned into Nepali Army in February,1987.

During his illustrious military career spanning about four decades, he has held several posts. His command assignments include an independent Infantry Unit, Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School Brigade, Division and Valley Command.

Advertisement

His key senior staff appointments include Chief of General Staff, Acting Chief of Staff, Director General of Department of Staff Duties (policies and plans), Master General of Ordnance, Inspector General and Director of military operations. Representing Nepali Army and Government of Nepal on overseas assignments, he has had the honour of serving in former Yugoslavia, Central Asian Republic Tajikistan and Liberia as part of UN Peacekeeping Operations.

Gen Sigdel, during his distinguished career with a wealth of experience, has been decorated with the Sainik Dirgha Sewa Patta and Suprabal Janasewashree awards , the Citation said adding ,he has made significant contributions towards fostering the bond of friendship with armed forces of friendly foreign countries.