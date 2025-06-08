‘Previous govts betrayed people; we are increasing maize production’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that, for the first time, the double-engine government has sent scientists from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) labs, agricultural university professors, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Agricultural Science Centers) directly to the farmers’ fields.

“This lab-to-land initiative is a part of a campaign that prioritises farmers’ interests from seed to market. In a state where farmers were earlier limited to one or two crops, they are now growing maize on over five lakh hectares, earning good profits. This shift forms the foundation of agricultural transformation in Uttar Pradesh,” he remarked.

As part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan–2025, CM Yogi interacted with maize farmers at Janata Degree College, Ajitmal, Auraiya. He also honoured progressive farmers, distributed mini kits, and awarded grants to eligible beneficiaries under various schemes. Furthermore, the CM visited stalls, participated in an Annaprashan ceremony for children, and planted saplings. Farmers also shared their views during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi’s vision for a developed India is gaining momentum in 20–25 districts of Uttar Pradesh through maize farming. A single farmer is earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh per hectare, or nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre. “With the ability to grow three crops (potato, maize, and paddy), our farmers are actively contributing to national prosperity,” he added.

The CM noted that June 9 marks 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership, during which India has risen as a global power. Under his leadership, New India continues to march ahead, balancing heritage and development, while protecting the interests of the poor, farmers, laborers, Dalits, backward classes, and the underprivileged.

The CM remarked that for the first time in 2014, farmers became a part of the government’s political agenda. Soil Health Cards were distributed, followed by schemes like PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this, 12 crore farmers nationwide, including 2.86 crore in UP, have benefited, with Rs 85,000 crore directly transferred to their accounts via DBT.

The CM emphasised the government’s commitment to transforming the future of farmers. “Before 2017, farmers faced distress with rising suicides and unpaid sugarcane dues, and lacked procurement centers for key crops like maize, oilseeds, pulses, potatoes, millet, sorghum, paddy, and wheat. One of the government’s first major steps after assuming office in 2017 was waiving Rs 36,000 crore in loans for 86 lakh farmers. Irrigation coverage was expanded significantly under the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, bringing 23 lakh hectares under irrigation. Additionally, 15 lakh private tube wells now receive free electricity, costing the government Rs 2,700 crore annually. Over one lakh farmers have also benefited from solar panels under the PM Kusum Scheme,” he pointed out.

Impressed by the maize cultivation in Auraiya, the CM assured that procurement centres would soon be established and MSP (Minimum Support Price) announced. He emphasised that maize is a nutritious food and can be used to produce sweet corn, baby corn, biofuel, and bioplastic. He added that PM Modi has also emphasized value addition and food processing.

CM Adityanathi stated that Auraiya is now progressing steadily on the path of development. While previous governments disrespected revered icons and misled the public, the BJP government is promoting maize cultivation and honouring great leaders. Highlighting a landmark achievement, he noted that no one had considered building a medical college here before, but now Auraiya proudly hosts one named after Ahilyabai Holkar, restoring the dignity lost under earlier regimes. He also spoke at length about Ahilyabai Holkar’s inspiring legacy.

The CM stated that under previous governments, criminals and mafias held sway, and recruitment processes were marred by the interference of the “uncle-nephew” duo, shattering the dreams of countless youth. In sharp contrast, the current government has provided 8 lakh government jobs with complete transparency. Over 60,000 youth selected for UP Police will receive appointment letters from the Home Minister on June 15, adding to the 2.16 lakh recruitments already made in the force, which is now equipped with modern technology.

Additionally, 1.60 lakh teachers have been appointed, along with thousands more across various departments. With improved law and order, 65 lakh youth have found employment opportunities, and nearly 2 crore have been empowered through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, he informed.