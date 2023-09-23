‘He was untouchable’: Kharge says President deliberately not invited to new Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that while the Modi Government failed to invite President Dauapadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, it had not invited former president Ram Nath Kovind for its foundation-laying ceremony because he was an untouchable.

Pouring out his anger at the NDA Government at the Centre, the Congress president said, “If the foundation stone-laying ceremony was done by an untouchable, they would have to wash the building with Gangajal (Ganga water). This is an insult to the President.”

Kharge was addressing 60,000 Congress party’s block- and district-level functionaries in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections due in December in the state.

Advertisement

“Only President Murmu was not invited to attend the ceremony and visit the new Sansad Bhavan while buses-loads of guests, including VVIPs and film personalities, were allowed to visit to feliciate the prime minister with ‘wah-wah Modiji’.

He said the Sansad was meant for discussion on national issues, not an exhibition ground to seek personal wishes, flower petals and take selfies.

On targeted raids on the Opposition by Central agencies, Kharge said, “BJP not only fields one but two-three candidates against us in the elections. One is the BJP candidate, another is the ED, and yet another is the CBI or other probe agency. We have to contest and win against them all. Whenever the Congress holds a meeting, conclave or the Congress-ruled states invite important meetings, on the very day or the next day, they (the NDA) send teams of the CBI, the ED, or the IT for bullying us. Against all the odds, the Congress will repeat itself in Rajasthan.”

Promising implementation of the women’s reservation Bill, Kharge said it was the Rajiv Gandhi government that brought the Bill for the first time. He pointed out that at that time, it was opposed by the same people who are now in the government. “If the BJP comes to power again, it will revive the Manu era and you will again become slaves. Do you want to be a slave again,” he asked.

He called on the party functionaries and public if they want to save the democracy and the Indian constitution, and remove a gap between the poor and the rich, and public sectors’ disinvestment, they have to get votes for the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls in the states.

Stating that the Congress does what it pledges, Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a jumla-making person who could not provide jobs to two crore people and failed to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the common man going against the promise he made in 2014 and 2019 LS polls.

He hailed the Gehlot Government’s multipurpose flagship schemes which included free medical and health care, the right to health, the minimum income guarantee, an Old age pension scheme, relaxation in power bills for domestic and farmers, loan waiver packages to peasants, and numerous job employments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot were among others who addressed the mammoth gathering.