Modi govt using probe agencies as a weapon to expand its political footprint: Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of using central probe agencies as a weapon to expand its political footprint.

The statement of the party comes in the wake of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in a case of alleged corruption linking to NCP leader Praful Patel, months after he joined the BJP-led NDA.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera while using the ‘washing machine’ analogy, said “The cases against any person who joins the BJP, are squashed.”

Advertisement

“There is a new washing machine and washing powder in the market- Modi washing powder and BJP’s washing machine’, no matter how stubborn the stain, this will clean it up,” he said.

Khera said, “Months after Praful Patel joined the BJP alliance in Maharashtra by splitting the NCP, the CBI filed a closure report in a 2017 case of corruption, alleged by the BJP in its 2014 chargesheet.”

“There are at least 21 major leaders who have been whitewashed ‘clean’ after BJP made allegations of corruption and illegality against them. The reason is simple – either they joined the BJP or they joined the NDA alliance,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, Khera said, “The Modi government has used ED, IT, CBI, all supposedly autonomous institutions as a weapon to expand its political footprint. Be it the misuse of ED to extort Electoral Bonds from firms or be it the use of IT Department to harass the principal opposition parties through notices dated back to 30 years ,BJP has become the habitual offender in undermining institutions.”