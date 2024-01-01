President, VP, PM extend New Year greetings to Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings for the New Year and wished that 2024 brings happiness, justice, peace and prosperity for everyone.

Taking to social media handle ‘X’ on Monday, the President said, ‘’Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.’’

Vice-President Dhankar said, ‘’ Let us embrace the dawn of the New Year with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat.’’

Mr Modi stated ‘’ Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished the people of the country. He said , “….The year 2024 should be the year that once again gives hope and power back to the poor and marginalised. It is important that we fight unitedly for the rights of every citizen and ensure social justice. It is our sacred duty to safeguard our Constitution and our Democracy.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said , ‘’2023 has been exceptionally eventful for Indian diplomacy. Appreciating its challenges and outcomes means understanding the transformation underway, in the world as much as in India itself.

‘’Have set out some thoughts in that regard, through the perspective of the Ramayana. And contributing to the conversation on foreign policy. The English edition of my new book ‘Why Bharat Matters’ would be out in early 2024.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said New Year starts with a sparkle!

Congratulating Indian Space Research Organisation and its scientists, he wrote, ‘’ISRO’s PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission 2024 gracefully lifted off, precisely placing the PSLV-C58 vehicle in orbit. The scripting of POEM-3 is underway. Kudos to our dedicated scientists for this stellar success. Such milestones echo the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, propelling India to new heights in space exploration.’’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of himself along with his mother and senior leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He wished happiness and prosperity for the people and hoped that the new year ushers in with a message of justice and love in India.