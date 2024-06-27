Oppose policies but don’t obstruct parliamentary work: Prez Murmu tells MPs

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the first joint session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha election, and said there can be opposition to policies, but obstruction of parliamentary work has to be avoided.

She said the present times are “very favourable” for India in every way. In the coming years, the decisions taken and policies framed by the Government and Parliament will be keenly watched by the whole world.

“It is the responsibility of every Member of Parliament as well as of the Government, to ensure the country gets utmost benefits during this favourable period,” she said.

The President said “when Parliament conducts its business smoothly, when healthy deliberations take place here, when far-reaching decisions are taken, then the people repose confidence not only in the Government but also in the entire system.”

As the President referred to the government’s achievements in various fields, the Opposition raised noises when she spoke of the government getting “clear majority” in the recent elections, the 1975 Emergency, NEET examination paper leaks and that the “Government is continuously working for lasting peace in the North-East.”

Mrs Murmu said the Indian Constitution had stood up to every challenge from the time it was framed. Recalling the imposition of Emergency on 25th June, 1975, she said this was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged.

The country emerged victorious as traditions of the republic lie at the core of India, she said. “My Government also does not consider the Constitution of India as just a medium of governance; rather we are making efforts to ensure that our Constitution becomes a part of public consciousness,” she said.

With this very objective in mind, the Government had started celebrating 26th November as Constitution Day, she said. The Constitution has also fully come into force in “that part of India, our Jammu and Kashmir, where the conditions were different due to Article 370,” the President said.

She said the whole world is talking about the recent Lok Sabha elections. About 64 crore voters had cast their votes and the Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turn-out. People elected a “stable Government with clear majority, consecutively for the third term. This has happened after six decades,” she said.

“At a time when the aspirations of people of India are at their highest ever, people have reposed faith in my Government for the third consecutive term. The people of India have full faith that only my Government can fulfil their aspirations,” the President said.

“We should collectively denounce every attempt to undermine the credibility of our democracy,” she said. The President said, “We all remember those times when ballot papers were snatched and looted. To ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, it was decided to use EVMs. The EVM has passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people’s court, in the last few decade.”

Mrs Murmu said her government’s resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform had made India the fastest growing economy in the world. In the past 10 years, India has risen to become the fifth largest economy from being the 11th ranked economy. From 2021 to 2024, India has grown at an average rate of eight per cent annually.

The President said it is a continuous endeavour of the Government to provide right opportunities to the youth to demonstrate their talent. Whether it is competitive examinations or Government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity, she said.

“Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my Government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits. Even earlier, we have witnessed many instances of paper leaks in different States,” she said.

The President said, “it is important that we rise above party-politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide. Parliament has also enacted a strict law against unfair means in examinations. My Government is working towards major reforms in examination related bodies, their functioning and all aspects of the examination process.”

Mrs Murmu said the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita incorporating the new criminal justice laws will come into force from the first of July. During the British regime, the emphasis was on punishing subjects. Now justice will get priority over punishment, which also conforms to the spirit of the Constitution. These new laws will speed up the judicial process.

“My Government has started granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). It has ensured a dignified life to many families who have suffered due to Partition. I wish a better future for the families who have been granted citizenship under CAA,” the President said.