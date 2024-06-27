Condition stable, BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday after a minor procedure.

“Lal Krishna Advani was discharged at 2 pm today. His condition is stable,” an official of the premier institute told The Statesman.

Advani, who had served as the seventh Deputy Prime Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening. He was kept in the geriatric department of the institute.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the premier institute in a statement said, “Lal Krishna Advani is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. He is stable and under observation.”

In March this year, the 96-year-old was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, by President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praises on Advani and said his contribution to the development of India was monumental.

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” he had said.

The Prime Minister said his Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.

Advani had also served as the national president of the BJP.