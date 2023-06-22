President presents National Florence Nightingale Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 and 2023 to nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Awards were instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973 as a mark of recognition for meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.

Among the recipients of the awards are Additional Director General (ADG) of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Major General Smita Devrani and Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command Brigadier Amita Devrani for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The awards given to Devrani sisters are an apt recognition for their remarkable contribution and service for almost four decades, the Defence Ministry said.

Major General Smita Devrani was commissioned into the MNS in 1983. Prior to assuming the charge of ADG MNS on 1 October, 2021, she held various key clinical, staff and administrative appointments like Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Research & Referral); Brigadier MNS, Headquarters (Central Command); Principal Matron, Command Hospital (Southern Command) and Director MNS (Admin).

Brigadier Amita Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. She assumed her present appointment of Brigadier MNS, Southern Command on 1 September, 2021.

She has earlier held various important positions like Principal, College of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; College of Nursing, Army Hospital, Research & Referral and Vice Principal, College of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini. The two sisters hail from Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand.