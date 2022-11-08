President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

President Murmu extended her heartiest greetings to citizens of the country and Indians settled abroad on the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community,” the President said in her message to nation.

She further pointed out that everyone should adopt eternal values like truth, sacrifice and moral conduct from the teachings of ‘Japji Sahib’.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the message of ‘Ek Omkar’ which means that God is one and is present everywhere. He inspired us to practise love, unity and brotherhood. We should adopt eternal values like truth, sacrifice and moral conduct from the teachings of ‘Japji Sahib’. The messages of ‘Kirat Karo’ and ‘Vade Chhako’ inspire us to live with honesty and share the available resources with others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also gave the message of humility and service of mankind,” she highlighted.

The President also asserted that his teachings will guide us towards peace and prosperity.

“On this auspicious occasion let us adopt his teachings and move forward with the spirit of the well-being of mankind,” she added.

On the sacred occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community.

PM Modi also wished that the noble teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev continue to guide everyone in building a compassionate society.

“Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in the national capital.

Participated in the programme to mark the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev. The occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or commonly called Kartik Purnima every year.

Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras with different aspects of the celebration going on till night.