President Murmu asks Kashmir University to work on preserving Himalayan ecosystem

On her first visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the president said this while addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar. The chancellor of the university, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also spoke at the convocation.

Speaking about the importance of forests for the ecosystem, she cited a saying which means “there will be food only as long as there are forests” and said that it is the responsibility of all to preserve this paradise on earth.

She was happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages. She expressed confidence that the university would work at a fast pace in all such areas.

She said the country is proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir, and she urged students at the University of Kashmir to actively participate in social service along with their studies and set an example. By doing social service, the students could bring social change and set an example. She was happy to note that alumni have brought glory to this university by serving the country.

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir – “let us move from darkness to light ­­– the president said that the more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress. She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

The president was happy to note that 55 per cent of the Kashmir University students were girls. She said they presented a picture of our country and its destiny. The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country. She expressed confidence that the “Nari Shakti Vandan Act” (Women’s Reservation Act), 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country.

The president also said in the National Education Policy, emphasis has been put on Indian knowledge systems. If our youth are given good information about Indian knowledge systems, they will get many inspiring examples. The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1,200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering. She said that our country has priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science. It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to reuse such organically grown knowledge systems in today’s circumstances.

On her arrival in Srinagar, the president was received by the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and top civil and military officers.

She visited the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar where she paid tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.