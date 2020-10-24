President Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.

“This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil.

“This festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness.

“May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to our countrymen”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Dussehra. In his message, he urged everyone to follow COVID-19 health protocols while celebrating Dussehra.

He said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

“Celebrated with great fervor and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolizes the victory of good over evil and celebration of the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. The festival reminds us of the pious, virtuous and noble life led by Lord Rama, who is an ideal son, ideal husband and ideal king and an embodiment of righteousness, truth and morality.

“Various celebrations are part of this festival including Durga Puja, Ayudha Puja, Shami Puja, Gauri Puja, burning of effigy of Ravana, Bathukamma and Sirimanu.

“Dussehra is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Dussehra in a modest way by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols.

“May this festival bring peace, harmony, good health and prosperity in the nation.”