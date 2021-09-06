President Kovind confers National Awards on teachers

The primary responsibility of combining the inherent talents of the students lies with the teachers; a good teacher is a personality-builder, a society-builder, and a nation-builder, said President Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking at a virtual award ceremony on Sunday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day wherein 44 teachers from across the country were honoured with the National Awards.

The President congratulated all the teachers who received the award for their distinguished contributions. He said that such teachers strengthen his belief that the future generation is safe in the hands of our well-qualified teachers. He said that teachers have a very important place in everyone’s life. People remember their teachers life-long. Teachers who nurture their students with affection and devotion always get respect from their students.

The President urged teachers to inspire and enable their students to envision a golden future and acquire the aptitude to fulfill their aspirations. He said that it is the duty of teachers to inculcate interest in studies in their students. Sensitive teachers can shape the future of students by their behaviour, conduct and teaching. He said that they should pay special attention to the fact that each student has different abilities, talents, psychology, social background and environment. Therefore, emphasis should be laid on all-around development of each child according to their special needs, interests and abilities.

The President said that for the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world is going through a crisis caused by the Corona pandemic. In this situation, even when all the schools and colleges were closed, teachers did not allow the education of the children to stop. For this, the teachers learned to use digital platforms in a very short time and continued the education process. He noted that some teachers have developed remarkable infrastructure in schools with their hard work and dedication. He appreciated such dedicated teachers and expressed hope that the entire teacher community would keep on changing their teaching methods according to the changing circumstances.