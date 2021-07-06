In a major rejig, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed eight new governors giving them charge of the administration of new states. While many were transferred, others were new appointments.

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

However, Thaawarchand Gehlot, who currently serves as Cabinet Minister, has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Besides, an MP to the 16th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as Governor of Mizoram. Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and former Speaker of Goa Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

President Kovind approved the appointment of the Governors and changes in portfolios of others amid reports of a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

The expansion, first of the PM Modi’s second cabinet, is likely to factor in representation from the five poll-bound states and also the 2024 general election, according to reports.

If done, this will be the first time the Cabinet will be expanded since the Modi government came to power in May 2019.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the office of the President.